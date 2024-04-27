DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.67.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $124.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 16.82%. Analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

