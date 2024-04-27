Hedron (HDRN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Hedron has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Hedron token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $1,180.63 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

