BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 441.6% from the February 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

BuzzFeed Stock Up 22.8 %

BZFDW stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

