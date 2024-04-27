BNP Paribas Upgrades Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.36.

DOC opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

