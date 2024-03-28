Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 230.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLRB. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

CLRB opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $44.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

