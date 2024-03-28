BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of CAD7.25-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of CAD9.1-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.01 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.370-6.110 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.88.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BRP

BRP Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of BRP

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1,031.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 361,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 329,982 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BRP by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 59,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 416.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.