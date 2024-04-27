Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Surmodics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Surmodics stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

