PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,238,742. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.