iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Trimmed by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

EFV stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,560 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

