Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 765 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after buying an additional 410,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $520,488,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,294,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $162.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $163.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

