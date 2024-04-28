iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Boosted by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

