AMH Equity Ltd Has $261,000 Position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

AMH Equity Ltd lessened its position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 998,463 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned 0.19% of ARC Document Solutions worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $119.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $68.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. Research analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

