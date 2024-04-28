Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000.

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

