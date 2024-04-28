Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $1,678,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.61.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,945.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,029.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2,774.03. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

