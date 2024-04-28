Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average is $80.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

