Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 29th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Elis Price Performance

Shares of ELSSF stock remained flat at $21.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. Elis has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

About Elis

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

