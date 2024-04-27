Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 812 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 119,742,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,613,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

