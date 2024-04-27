Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 334 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 37,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $47.86. 14,658,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,851,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.