Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average is $196.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

