Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,532 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $82,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 43,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

