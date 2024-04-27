Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.78.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.95. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.45 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

