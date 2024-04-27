Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE XOM traded down $3.37 on Friday, reaching $117.96. 27,289,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67. The company has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

