Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by DZ Bank to “Buy”

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. DZ Bank currently has $190.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.94.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $151.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

