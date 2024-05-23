abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) Insider Buys £66,250 in Stock

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) insider Mike Balfour bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £66,250 ($84,201.83).

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON API opened at GBX 51.80 ($0.66) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.19. abrdn Property Income Trust Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 44.15 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.90 ($0.74). The firm has a market cap of £197.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.51.

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,739.13%.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

