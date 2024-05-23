Anthony Wollenberg Buys 5,000 Shares of ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Stock

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Wollenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £700 ($889.68).

AFN opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.90. ADVFN Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a market capitalization of £7.82 million, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

