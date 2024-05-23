Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,268 ($16.12) and last traded at GBX 1,242 ($15.79), with a volume of 240253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,180 ($15.00).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,554.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.07) to GBX 1,285 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,359 ($17.27) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,236.50 ($15.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,085.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,100.78. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,231.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

