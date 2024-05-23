Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $2,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.