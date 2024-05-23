Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Decreased by Zacks Research

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE IFF opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.