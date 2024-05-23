Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.60.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $158.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.90. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

