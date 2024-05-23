Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Purchases £24,990 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Ajay Kavan bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of £24,990 ($31,761.57).

Ajay Kavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Ajay Kavan purchased 2,471 shares of Dunelm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,012 ($12.86) per share, with a total value of £25,006.52 ($31,782.56).

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,059 ($13.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. Dunelm Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 959 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.97). The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,450.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,050.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,076.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNLM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.25) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($17.92) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,189 ($15.11).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

