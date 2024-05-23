Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

