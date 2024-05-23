StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.97. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 158.17% and a negative net margin of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

