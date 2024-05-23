StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AWH

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 163.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.94) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.