Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $384.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.80. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.