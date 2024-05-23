StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
AMCON Distributing stock opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $135.70 and a 1 year high of $249.99.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
