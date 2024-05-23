Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
