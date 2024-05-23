London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £1,310,352,010.50 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($116.29), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,665,419,433.78).

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 9,290 ($118.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,731.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,784 ($98.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,696 ($123.23). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,245.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,073.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a GBX 79.30 ($1.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($139.81) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £101.64 ($129.18).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

