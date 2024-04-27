K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 164 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $18.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,521.08. The stock had a trading volume of 146,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,606. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,547.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,383.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

