Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 691,277 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Pfizer worth $95,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 46,526,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,120,812. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.