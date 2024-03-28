Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

