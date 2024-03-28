Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
