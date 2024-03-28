Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,270,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,079. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.47.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.