Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.23% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,214. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

