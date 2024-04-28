Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 38 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 106.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $18.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $918.97. The company had a trading volume of 865,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $955.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $805.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

