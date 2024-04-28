Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

V stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,840,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,673. The firm has a market cap of $504.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

