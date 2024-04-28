Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 239.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
KMB traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.24. 2,123,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.09.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.