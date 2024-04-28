Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Update

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Protector Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Shares of PSKRF remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. Protector Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Get Protector Forsikring ASA alerts:

About Protector Forsikring ASA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Protector Forsikring ASA, operates as a non-life insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the grouped insurance schemes markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protector Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.