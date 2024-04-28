Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Update

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Protector Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
Shares of PSKRF remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. Protector Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.
About Protector Forsikring ASA
