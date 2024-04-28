Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Short Interest Update

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Paul Mueller Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:MUEL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.90. 1,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59. Paul Mueller has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter.

Paul Mueller Announces Dividend

About Paul Mueller

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is -7.15%.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

