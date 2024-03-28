Insider Selling: SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Senior Officer Sells 16,138 Shares of Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 16,138 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.58, for a total value of C$896,911.31.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.27. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.24.
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.