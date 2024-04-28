Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS ITB opened at $105.65 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.53.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

