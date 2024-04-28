Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,887 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after buying an additional 492,142 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,639,000 after buying an additional 72,357 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 305,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $104.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $71.76 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $92.77.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

